CHARLESTON — Lillian Brown, 94, died at 12:10 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at Mattoon Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Charleston First Baptist Church, 2800 University Drive, Charleston. The Rev. Pat Murphy and the Rev. Tom Skinner will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola is in charge of arrangements.