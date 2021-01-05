NEWMAN — Lillian L. Goby, 99, passed away Thursday (Dec. 31, 2020) at Brookstone Estates, Tuscola.
Lillian was born on Nov. 17, 1921, in Raymond, daughter of Raymond and Vera (McConathy) Trinkle. She married Kenneth Goby on Oct. 5, 1940, who preceded her in death on May 8, 1999.
Lillian is survived by one son, Kenneth Goby Jr. (Linda); three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ruth Ann Baxter.
Lillian enjoyed being with her family, playing cards, golfing and working with her flowers.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Asbury Cemetery, Raymond. Craig Roller will officiate. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Newman American Legion.