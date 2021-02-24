DANVILLE — Absent from the body, present with the lord.
Lillian L. Wade, 93, of Danville peacefully transitioned to be with her Lord at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living, Urbana.
Lillian was born on July 31, 1927, in Nashville, Tenn. She was the youngest of eight children to the late Sidney J. Sr. and Ethel Gilbert.
Mother Wade married Elder Tommy Wade on June 2, 1947. He preceded her in death. To this union, seven children were born, Evangelist Carolyn Willis of Park Forest, teacher Linda (Robert) Lucas of Danville, Janice Matthews of North Carolina, Tommy L. Wade (deceased), first lady Beverly (Pastor Thomas Miller) of Danville, Pastor Rodney (Melissa) Wade of Cincinnati and Sidney Wade of Gary, Ind.
Mother Wade obtained her schooling in Nashville and was valedictorian of her class. Mother Wade retired from the VA medical center. She also worked for Leek & Sons Funeral Home for several years as a greeter.
Mother Wade moved her membership to New Life Church of Faith, son-in-law Thomas W. Miller, the pastor, to worship and serve the lord with her children/grandchildren.
Mother loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart and looked forward to spending time with them, especially on special occasions such as birthdays, Thanksgiving and Christmas (Christmas was her favorite holiday).
It brought happiness to her heart to sit around the living room with her children and grandchildren singing and rejoicing in the Lord.
She love reading the Bible, sharing the gospel with everyone she met, and loved planting flowers in her yard.
Mother leaves to cherish her memory six children, 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Mother Wade was preceded in death by her husband, Elder Tommy Wade; a son, Tommy L. Wade; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers; and five sisters.
A private homegoing celebration will commence at noon Friday, Feb. 26, at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Eulogist will be Pastor Thomas W. Miller. A private visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow after at Danville National Cemetery. A public viewing will be held Thursday, Feb. 25, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, from 1 to 5 p.m. Due to CDC regulations, attendance restrictions will be enforced.