CHAMPAIGN — Lillian Pineault Larivee, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Champaign.
For 46 years, Lillian was lovingly married to Lucien A. Larivee, who predeceased her in 1998. In their lifetime, Mr. and Mrs. Larivee lived and raised a family in Maine and New York; in retirement, they settled in Champaign near their elder daughter, Patricia.
She is also survived by her son, James, and daughter, Paula; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Lillian loved life with a joyful heart and generous spirit. She most cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and lovingly boisterous eight siblings and their families.
The church community was a central focus of Lillian’s life. She was a devoted member of the Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church Altar Guild and treasurer of St. Catherine’s Guild.
Lillian was a creative and accomplished quilter and seamstress. She enjoyed cooking and sharing family recipes with her grandchildren, gardening and spending time at the beach. In her younger days, Lillian was a graceful ice skater, energetic roller-skate dancer and enthusiastic piano player with a fondness for the Boogie Woogie. Her approach to life is captured in the French expression “Joie de vivre!”
A Requiem Mass will be held at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, Champaign, at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church.