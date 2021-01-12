VILLA GROVE — Lillie Joyce Dalzell, 73, of Villa Grove died at 12:04 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Lillie was born on May 5, 1947, to Avery and Nannie (Hughes) Meeks. She married Steve Dalzell on Sept. 6, 1969, in Providence, Ky.
Lillie graduated from Providence High School and attended Murray State University, where she got a bachelor's degree in home economics. Over the years, Lillie worked in several real estate offices and was an antique dealer. She loved going to garage sales and finding antiques, being in her garden and, most of all, her family.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Dalzell; one son, Shawn (Stacey) Dalzell; and two grandchildren, Paige and Cody Dalzell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Nannie Meeks.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Murdock Cemetery with Mr. Ted Shearer officiating. Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National MS Society (nationalmssociety.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.