CATLIN — Lillie L. Rodeffer, 74, of Danville, formerly of Catlin, passed away at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 24, 2021) at Hawthorn Inn, Danville.
Lillie was born Oct. 5, 1946, in Embarrass Township, Edgar County, to Jessie Lester and Ruby Fern Bishop Grissom. She married Richard Paul Rodeffer on Jan. 19, 1994, in Catlin. He survives. Also surviving are one son, Jeff (Michele) Prunkard of Tomball, Texas; two stepsons, Charles Rodeffer of Tonawanda, N.Y., and Timothy “Tim” Rodeffer of Lewiston, N.Y.; one stepdaughter, Terri (Tom) McBride of Brooksville, Fla.; one brother, Jim Grissom of Indianola; three sisters, Katie Hoggatt of Vermilion Grove, Lynn West of Danville and Peggy (Warren) Hack of Danville; one granddaughter, Olivia Prunkard; several stepgrandchildren; and several stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne Grissom, Bob “Gus” Grissom and Allen Grissom; and one sister, Nina Skovira.
Lillie had been a housekeeper in the surgery department at the United Samaritans Medical Center (currently OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center) in Danville. She was a loving mother and stepmother who loved flea markets, reading, Elvis and watching the Hallmark channel. She was the anchor and organizer of the family, taking care of events like family reunions and funerals.
A gathering will take place at a later date. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.