URBANA — Lillie Smith, 91, of Urbana passed away and went home to be our Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1310 N. Sixth St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with services following at noon. Officiant will be Pastor Rickey E. Parks. Final interment will immediately follow services at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.