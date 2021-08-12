SMITH — Lillie Mae Smith, 91, of Urbana peacefully transitioned home to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones, in the comfort of her home.
Celebration of life services will be on Friday, Aug. 13, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1310 N. Sixth St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at noon. Officiant will be Pastor Rickey E. Parks.
Lillie Mae Smith was born Dec. 17, 1929, in Bolton, Miss., daughter of Willie and Daisie Bell (Chatmon) Currie. She married John L. Smith on Dec. 21, 1963. Lillie Mae attended Friendship grade and high school in Edwards, Miss., and graduated from Champaign High School after the family relocated to Champaign in 1945.
Lillie Mae was baptized at Friendship Baptist Church in Edwards at the age of 9 years old. Her membership began at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in 1945. Lillie Mae participated in the BYTU, the Senior Choir, Sunday school and Beautifying Club.
Lillie Mae worked at the Urbana Lincoln Hotel and the University of Illinois as a cook. She retired from Covenant Medical Center in Urbana after 30 years of service in the housekeeping department. Lillie Mae loved fishing, especially for catfish and bluegills. She was a passionate vegetable and flower gardener. She also enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends.
Lillie Mae leaves to cherish her precious memories three sons, Eddie Gray of Chicago and Richard Clifton and Robert Clifton of Urbana; two daughters, Shirley Jeffries (Herschel Britt) of La Quinta, Calif., and Patricia Faust (Dennis) of Urbana; three sisters, Earnestine Coleman of Urbana, Doris M. Stamps of Clinton, Miss., and Raphella Alexander of Raymond, Miss.; one brother-in-law, Leon Smith of Urbana; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Lillie Mae was preceded in death by her husband; parents; stepfather, Eddie Johnson; stepmother, Martha L. Currie; two sons, David E. Gray and Paul E. Clifton; four sisters, Rose Mullen, Marie Hines, Josephine Bradley-Brown and Martha (Winkie) Currie; and one brother, Willie L. (Billy) Currie.