VILLA GROVE — Lincoln “Dank” Raymer, 89, of Villa Grove passed away Sunday (Feb. 6, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Lincoln was born on Aug. 31, 1932, in Bowling Green, Ky., to Thomas and Mattie (Johnson) Raymer. He married Hester Pruitt.
He is survived by three children, Kathy Coffman, Tim (Lori) Raymer and Jeff (Tina) Raymer; eight grandchildren, Mitzi (Brian), Jenny (Kenny), Andrea, Phil (Taylor), Thomas, Christina, Joseph and Breanna; 15 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Hazel (Walter) Heckler and Junior (Nancy) Raymer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and several brothers and sisters.
Lincoln was a farm hand for the majority of his life, and he loved what he did. He also enjoyed fishing, tending to his garden, and was a big John Wayne fan.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with a graveside service immediately following at Payne Cemetery, north of Brocton.