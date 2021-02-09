URBANA — Linda Louise Barcus, 77, of Urbana passed away at 8 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 3, 2021) at OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ottawa.
She was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Urbana, the daughter of Louis Edward and Wilma Rochelle (Green) Grein. Linda married Dale A. Barcus in Urbana on April 8,1962.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Joshua York; and brother, Bill Grein.
Linda’s husband, Dale, survives. Linda has two children, daughter Cindy (Dan) York and son Mike Barcus (Ann).
Linda had five grandchildren, Ashley, Justin, Matthew, Danielle and Marea. Linda also had two great-grandchildren, Bryton and Maverick. She is also survived by her sister, Joanne Fuqua.
Linda graduated from Urbana High School and was a member of Faith Church in Urbana. She was the word processing supervisor at Busey Bank and a trustee for Edge Scott Fire Department. She was the author of “Memories from the Heart” and was working on another book when she passed away. Her hobbies included baking wedding cakes for 35 years, traveling the United States with her husband and family in their RV, crocheting, genealogy and, most importantly to her, playing her piano.
There will be a private service planned with burial in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Pastor Marsh Jones will officiate.