CHAMPAIGN — Linda M. Brokish, 74, of Champaign died Tuesday (May 3, 2022) at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign, with Msgr. Stanley Deptula officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
Linda was born on Aug. 8, 1947, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Frank and Gladys (Schey) Martinelli. Linda graduated from Edgewood College in Madison, earning her bachelor’s degree in business administration. She married Harold Brokish on Aug. 22, 1970, in Madison.
She is survived by her husband, Harry Brokish; two sons, Jeffrey (Lauren) Brokish and Peter (Patricia) Brokish; four grandchildren; two brothers, David Martinelli and Phil (Sandy) Martinelli; and two sisters, Gail (Scott) Spoolman and Julie Martinelli.
She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jessica Wienhold-Brokish; three grandchildren, Finnegan Brokish, Liam Brokish and Amelia Brokish; and two brothers, Michael Martinelli and Daniel Martinelli.
Linda dedicated two years to working in the Peace Corps in El Salvador, Central America. The Peace Corps program was focused on providing shoes and uniforms so that children could go to school.
Linda worked at the Provena Covenant Medical Center Gift Shop in Urbana for seven years, four of which she was the general manager. Proceeds from the gift shop supported the mission of the Women’s Hospital Auxiliary.
Linda was always generous with her time, especially when it came to children. Most of her career, Linda volunteered in schools providing assistance to students learning to read and further developing their reading abilities. Recently, she was providing one-on-one teaching to students at Kenwood Elementary School. She also volunteered to care for children of various ages during the weekly meetings of a local Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) group.
Linda found many different organizations that welcomed her as a volunteer. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening.
She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuition Assistance Fund at St. Matthew Catholic School (osvhub.com/stmatt/giving/funds/st-matthew-tuition-assistance). Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.