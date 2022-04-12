OAK PARK — Linda Kay Buscher, nee Rankin, of Oak Park, formerly of Fisher, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the age of 73.
Beloved wife of the late Terry J. Buscher. Devoted mother of Jennifer Lyn (Alex Pearl) Buscher, Christopher Brian Buscher, Daniel Joseph Buscher and Catherine Jean Buscher.
Loving daughter of the late Ramon and the late Lila Jean Rankin. Fond grandmother of Brandon Terrance Buscher, Ryan Nicholas Buscher, Alexandra Catherine Pearl, Logan Gerald Pearl and Christopher Anthony Buscher.
Dear sister of Patricia (the late Rodger) Warren, Debra (Rodney) Harmon and the late Charles Rankin. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Loving companion of her pet, Mandy.
Linda was a graduate of Fisher High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and worked at Oak Park Hospital for over 40 years.
Family and friends are to gather for the visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside (Mannheim and Wolf roads). Funeral to follow Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Russo's Hillside Chapels. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Words of Remembrance service at noon. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
For additional info, call 708-449-5300.
Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or the Fisher Community Foundation for Educational Enhancement.
