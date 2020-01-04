ST. JOSEPH — Linda Conner, 69, of St. Joseph passed away at 10:40 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020) at home.
Celebration of life services will be held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.
Linda was born Sept. 2, 1950, in Danville, the daughter of Thomas and Imogene (Sexton) Day.
She is survived by her children, Dawn (Jeff) Van Buskirk of St. Joseph, T.J. (Lisa) Ribbe of Bismark, Daniel (Tonia) Ribbe of St. Joseph and Lindsay Riesel of St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren, Abigail Rowe, Cassidy Bagby, Paul Ribbe, Brittnay Ribbe, Kylee Watkins, Andrew Ribbe, Christian Ribbe, Lexi Ribbe, Kiah Riesel and Mitch Riesel; and four sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Troy Ray Ribbe.
Linda most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She enjoyed going to Panera for coffee and prayer time in the sun. Linda never met a stranger, and her greatest love was God.
Memorials may be made to Autism Awareness.