CHAMPAIGN — Linda Cox Hays, 75 of Champaign passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on July 10, 1946, in Danville, the daughter of Raymond and Mary Ellen (Thomas) Clark. Linda proudly graduated from the University of South Florida, beginning her career in computer science at the age of 50. She then worked at the University of Illinois, retiring after 15 years of employment. Linda was a generous soul and never hesitated to help others in need. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her siblings, Kay Ellen (Earnest) Pannebaker, Miriam (Tim) Oliver, sister/daughter, Mollie Louise (Terry) Morgan; children, Karen (John) Hawkins, James Lee Chrzanoski and Adelia (Jeff) Jaskula; bonus children, Mary Hays (Michael Hoag), Robby Hays, Laura Bollman (Tommy Keller), Rebecca (Lorenzo) Woodard and Elisabeth (John) Barclay; grandchildren, Zach, Lindsey, Ashley, Brittany, Issiah, Darrian, Dalton, Alexis and Jude; great-grandchildren, Kade, Brantley, Madeline, Jett and Jayden; as well as several bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, L. Keith Hays; sister, Antoinette Brown; brother, Stephen Paul Clark; son, Buddy; granddaughter, Jennifer Louise; special nephew, Anthony; and great-granddaughter, Dahlya.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March, 20, at 2 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.