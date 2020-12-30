DANVILLE — Linda Ellen Gony Dietzen, 75, of Danville died at 2:02 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 24, 2020) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Coles County.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Danville, with Father Bowen Schmitt officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines regarding gathering limitations, masks and social distancing will be strictly followed.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Danville Symphony Orchestra or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Linda was born May 26, 1945, in Danville, to Victor Hewitt and Florence Gertrude Garrett Gony. She attended Lincoln Grade School and Danville High School, graduating in 1963. She married Robert “Bob” Dietzen in 1967; together they had three children.
Linda had studied violin since the age of 10. She performed with the Champaign-Urbana Symphony, Illinois Symphony, Lafayette (Ind.) Symphony, Bach Chorale Singers (Indiana), The Prairie Ensemble, Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana, Prairie String Quartet, String Society Artists, Millikin-Decatur Symphony and Eastern Symphony Orchestra. She also participated in the UI Symphony Orchestra’s 1964 South American Tour and Orvieto Musica in Orvieto, Italy, from 1999-2001.
Linda loved playing her viola, fishing, reading and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Robert "Robb" (Christina) Dietzen Jr. of Danville; two daughters, Teri (John) Becker of Indian Rocks Beach, Fla., and Stephanie Dietzen of Mattoon; one brother, Michael "Mike" (Miki) Gony of Oilville, Va.; seven grandchildren, Tori (Jon) Postle, Miranda (Alex) Lavender and Lianna Becker, Joslyn and Aleksas Dietzen and Ashton and Aiden Caughran; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and Robert "Bob" Dietzen.
Memories and messages for the family can be offered at krugercoanpape.com or on the Kruger Coan Pape Facebook page.