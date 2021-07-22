PESOTUM — Linda K. Fendley, 73, of Pesotum passed away at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday (July 20, 2021) at home surrounded by family.
Linda was born on Feb. 5, 1948, in Momence, the daughter of Wayne and Doris (Thomsen) Kipp. She married Dennis L. "Denny" Fendley on May 15, 1982, in Champaign.
Linda is survived by her husband, Denny Fendley of Pesotum; sons, David Fendley of Pesotum and Stephen (Janna) Fendley of Moorhead, Minn.; grandchildren, Felicity, Aleksia, Isaiah and Ezekiel; and sisters, Karen Mendenhall of Falcon, Colo., Kay Dorman of Seymour, Mo., and Karol Foster of Strafford, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kevin Kipp; and sister, Nancy Kipp.
After graduating from Eastern Illinois University, Linda worked as an art teacher in Bement for four years and then as a beloved second-grade teacher at Judah Christian for 22 years. She was a member of Stone Creek Church, Urbana, and enjoyed Bible studies and prayer times with others. She was always a teacher at heart and continued to teach the Bible to her grandchildren, family and friends.
Linda was a prayer warrior. She labored night and day in prayer for others. She was unwavering in her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ that ministered to everyone she met. She leaves behind a legacy of faith with all of her children and grandchildren, walking with the Lord, impacted by her witness, prayers and unceasing love.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com. Livestream of funeral service: youtu.be/OpktWVg8kZM.