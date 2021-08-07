ST. JOSEPH — Linda Sue (Dunwoody) Fletcher, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Chrisman.
Linda was born Feb. 7, 1947, to John and Pauline (Haworth) Dunwoody, in Danville. She married William Fletcher on Nov. 26, 1966.
She is survived by her children, Theresa (Jim) Lacey, Kristi Seaman and William (Melissa) Fletcher of St. Joseph; five grandchildren, Preston Welch, William Glowiak and Dominick Fletcher, all of St. Joseph, Cody Lacey of Homer and Kristin Fletcher of Champaign; one great-grandson, Jesse Evans; a brother, John Dunwoody of California; brother-in-law, Tom Fletcher of Tilton; sisters-in-law, Debbie Dunwoody of Danville, Sharon Fletcher and Janis Fletcher of Tilton, Saundra Fletcher of Veedersburg, Ind., and Regina Baker and Nellie Cox of Newman; and many neices and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother, Robert Dunwoody; and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Dunwoody of California.
Linda was well known in the community. She worked at the IGA for many years. She worked at the grade school and middle schools for many years until her retirement.
Linda enjoyed reading, campfires and spending time with her family.
According to her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or an organization of the donor's choice.