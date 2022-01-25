ST. JOSEPH — Linda D. Ford, 76, of St. Joseph passed away at 8:40 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 22, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Pastor Bob Frank will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Linda was born April 20, 1945, in St. Louis, the daughter of Leo and Edna (Busby) Coffey. She married George "Dick" Ford on Aug. 4, 1978. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2002.
She is survived by her children, Lynn Aalfs of Minnesota, Jillian (Brent) Reynolds of St. Joseph and Parker (Sarah) Ford of Paxton; seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Alexander and Emily Aalfs, Kaydence and Jaxson Reynolds and George and Bella Ford; and two sisters, Judy Jordan of Romeoville and Jeanine (Tony) Celentano of Hodgkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Coffey; and friend, Tom Sanders.
Linda's grandchildren were the light of her life. She enjoyed baking, cooking, decorating cakes, crocheting, talking on the phone and traveling with her sister.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Condolencs may be made at freesefh.com.