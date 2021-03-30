CHAMPAIGN — Linda Rae Frerichs, 70, of Champaign, originally from Royal, passed away at 8:57 p.m. Saturday (March 27, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Linda was survived by Loretta (Gene) Elliot, sister-in-law Rita Frerichs, Larry (Eunice) Frerichs, LaVeda Pollock. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Most everyone knows that she has a twin sister (LaVeda) who always amazed everyone how different they looked. She is also survived by her beloved neice and great-neice, Amber and Hanna Kocher, who everyone knew she thought of them as her daughter and granddaughter. They were her heart and soul. She also left behind her beloved cat, Cappie.
Linda was a devoted lutheran and a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Royal. She gave 30 years of her life working at Carle Clinic and Carle Foundation Hospital. She lived most of her life in Royal, where most of the kids in town would sneak over to jump on her trampoline and where she taught a generation how to decorate cakes. She moved to Champaign in 2003, where she always loved to decorate for every season, and she loved to plant the most beautiful flowers in her yard. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting with watercolors and designing floral arrangements. She loved to travel. She made it to Germany twice. She was known to set off on an adventure to see the beauty of the world and hunt down unique and primitive antiques.
Linda cherished her friends and always said they were her family, too. Words cannot describe how much she was there for everyone. She attended every sporting event or occasion to show support for all. We all knew we could count on her to take amazing pictures for every event. She was loved by all and will truly be missed by everyone.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 1, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. Pastor Jay Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Kopmann Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.
Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.