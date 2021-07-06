SAVOY — Linda L. Garrett, 80, of Savoy went into the arms of Jesus at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday (June 30, 2021) at Community Hospital, Anderson, Ind.
She will be missed as a loving mother of five, caring mother-in-law, grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 14 and a spiritual friend and mentor to many throughout the years.
Memorial services will be held on July 8 at First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy, with her son-in-law, Reagan Grubbs, officiating. Visitation will begin at noon, with the funeral at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Prairieview Cemetery, Savoy.
Linda was born on Dec. 11, 1940, in West Frankfort, the daughter and third child of Lucyan “Louie” (Guminski) Ellis and Oralee Bristow Ellis. She grew up attending West Frankfort Church of God and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a B.S. in business education in 1963. She was married to David L. Bailey and had two children, Scott and Andrea. While living in Decatur, she attended Peoples Church of God and created the W.A.S.A. (Winning as a Single Adult) group that she helped lead.
On July 12, 1980, she married Donald E. Garrett in Decatur, and he passed away on July 13, 2020, one day after their 40th anniversary, and he was next in line to Jesus to welcome her home. They traveled the United States together with many wonderful friends, enjoyed the antics of all their family members and were “snow birds” in South Lake Wales, Fla., at Genesis Pointe.
Survivors include her son, Darron Scott Bailey of Anderson; daughter, Andrea (Bailey) Grubbs of Anderson; stepdaughter Carol Allen of Mahomet; stepson, Jim Garrett of Round Rock, Texas; and stepdaughter, Susan Sharp of White Heath.
She was preceded in death by her husband (mentioned above); brothers, Fred Ellis of West Frankfort and Buddy Ellis of Decatur; and grandson, Patrick Donovan Sharp.
Over the years, Linda taught business classes in West Frankfort, Markville High School (Indiana) and Niantic High School; she taught adult evening classes in Decatur and at Parkland College in Champaign. She worked for Illinois Power Company as a manager, for Caterpillar Tractor Co. as a secretary and was a substitute teacher in high schools around Champaign County. She was extra help at the University of Illinois in a number of departments and was licensed in insurance and securities for eight years.
In her later years, Linda volunteered at her church offices, First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy, and at Empty Tomb, a Christian service and research organization (emptytomb.org). When wintering in Florida, she attended South Lake Wales Church of God. In 1999, she created a prayer team (G.A.P. = God Answers Prayer) with other South Lake Wales friends who desired to stand in the gap for the students and ministries around them. She was incredibly active until 2019 with the student-athletes of Warner University and the H.E.A.R.T. organization. Within the last couple years, she moved closer to and primarily spent time with family.
Surviving grandchildren (spouses) are Kieran (Samuel) Baker of Greenfield, Ind., Griffin Walter-Bailey of Atlanta, Avery Walter-Bailey of South Bend, Ind., Cade Grubbs of Anderson, Mari Walter-Bailey of Chicago, Noah Grubbs of Anderson, Joshua (Ashley) Allen of Asheville, N.C., Jami (David) Gillham of Wentzville, Mo., Lindsay (Brandon) Atwood of Bellingham, Wash., Jaise Allen of Mahomet, Brittany Garrett of Round Rock, Devin Garrett of Nashville, Tenn., Jenna Read of Charleston and Hailey (Andy) Boyce of Monticello. Surviving great-grandchildren are Victoria, Gabriella, Annabella, Cayden, Mackenzie, Jackson, Rowan, Gracie, Tyler, Chase, Cayden, Ayden, Rylee and Myles. There are also many nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Empty Tomb, 301 N. Fourth St., Champaign, or First Baptist Church, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., Savoy. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.