URBANA — Linda M. Green, 76, of Urbana passed away at 8:49 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her residence in Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Rd., Urbana, with burial to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 11, at the funeral home.
Linda was born May 1, 1943 in Champaign, a daughter of Arthur Merl and Petrea (West) Walker. She married Jimmy Dean Green on Aug. 20, 1961, in Urbana. He survives. Also surviving are two sons, James A. Green of Urbana and Michael Green of Charleston; and a daughter, Carol D. Green of Urbana; one granddaughter, Madison K. Green; and a sister, Delores (Richard) Wamsley of Taylorville.
Linda graduated from Urbana High School and worked for the Crisis Nursery as a family assistant. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, and she loved her family very much.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crisis Nursery, 1309 W. Hill St., Urbana, IL 61801. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.