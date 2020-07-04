RANTOUL — Linda Greider, 67, of Rantoul went to be with the Lord at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday (July 1, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Feb. 26, 1953, in Milwaukee, a daughter of Red and Shirley Krueger. She married James Greider Jr. in Milwaukee and shared over 40 years. He preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2018.
She is survived by two daughters, Beth Ann (Erik) Larson of Rantoul and Jennifer Gardner of Champaign; two sisters, Cindy Beyerl of Rockford and Ruth Ann Krueger of Rochester, Minn.; and a granddaughter, Tyra Watts of Rantoul.
Also surviving are her mother, Shirley Krueger of Rockford, and two nephews and a niece.
She was preceded in death by her father and a brother.
Linda was a member of the Rantoul Church of the Nazarene, where she taught women’s Bible study. She worked at Rantoul Products for 21 years. She enjoyed scrapbooking and was a dedicated wife and caregiver to her husband until his passing. She loved both her daughters and her granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.