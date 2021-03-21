MAHOMET — Linda Hall, 74, of Mahomet, formerly of Paxton, passed away Thursday morning (March 18, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
She was born Nov. 22, 1946, at the family home in Paxton, a daughter of Paul and Floy (Fulton) Walters. She married Mike Hall on Feb. 15, 2007, in Urbana. He survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Shelly (Matt) Newman of Ludlow, Mindy (Bill Babb) Rosenbeck of Rantoul and Shannon Shumate of Rantoul; a brother, Ralph (June) Walters of Phoenix; a sister, Doris Swank of Paxton; numerous grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a granddaughter, Dakota.
Linda was a longtime waitress in the Paxton and Gibson City areas, most notably at the Hen House in Paxton. She loved all animals and truly enjoyed her grandchildren and their sports.
There will be a funeral at noon Tuesday at Lux Memorial chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorials may be made to the Linda Hall Memorial Fund, Busey Bank.