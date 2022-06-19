URBANA — Linda M. (Orban) Harry, 72, of Urbana passed away at 10:54 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with her family by her side.
She was born on March 4, 1950, in Urbana, the daughter of Margaret and Edward Orban. She married David Harry. He preceded her in death in 2000.
She is survived by three sisters, Carolyn Bartle of Savoy, Amy Butler of Savoy and Pam Hills of Champaign; one brother, Roger (Susan) Orban of Monticello; and one nephew, Chris Orban of Savoy. Linda is also survived by great-nieces and -nephews, Tana (Jon) Miller of Mt. Prospect, Asher Orban and Liam, Charlotte and Autumn Miller.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; brother, Eddie; infant nephew, Scottie; and special brothers-in-law, Jim Butler Jr. and Ralph Bartle.
Linda attended Holy Cross School and graduated from Champaign Centennial in 1968.
Linda was a sweet, caring person who was known for her love of animals, especially dogs, cats and horses. She hoped one day to have a horse of her own. She also loved to read, especially mystery stories. You could always find her relaxing with a book in one hand and a can of cherry Coke in the other.
Linda was a hard worker and held several jobs, her favorite being many years at County Market in Champaign. Linda loved her family and looked forward to holiday get togethers.
Goodbye, “Little Sister.” You will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the great doctors and nurses at Carle who took care of Linda the past few months.
Memorial donations may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Private services were held Friday, June 17. Morgan Memorial Home was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at morganmeorialhome.com.