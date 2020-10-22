CHAMPAIGN — Linda K. Hempel, 72, of Champaign died at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be graveside funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign. Visitation will be private.
Linda was born on May 11, 1948, in Urbana, a daughter of Kermit and Ruth (Brown) Nogle. She married Harold Hempel Jr. on Oct. 24, 1964, at Chanute AFB in Rantoul. He survives and resides in Champaign.
Other survivors include her son Richard (Lisa) Hempel of Champaign; son John (Bethany) Hempel of Westfield, Ind.; daughter, Michele Hempel of Champaign; and grandchildren, Todd Hempel, Hannah Tarter, Ashlyn Hempel, Marisa Hempel and Logan Hempel.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Linda worked as a nurse at Cole Hospital and was a member of the Illinois Nurses Association.
