ROYAL — Linda J. Hicks, 76, of Royal passed away at 5:05 p.m. Monday (Feb. 28, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. Following the service, refreshments will be served in the church basement. Pastor Jay Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.