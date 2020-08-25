LAKE IROQUOIS — Linda Ann Huntzicker, 67, of Lake Iroquois passed away at 8:35 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020) at The Villas of Holly Brook, Rantoul.
An immediate family graveside service will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Linda was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Chicago, to Raymond and Florence Royalson Huntzicker.
She is survived by one sister, Diane (Thomas) Mueller of Lake Iroquois; one niece, Kristie Lynn (Steven) Warfield; and a great-nephew and great-niece, Kamden and Kenna Wollard, all of Dunlap.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda graduated from Maine Township South High School, Park Ridge, in 1970. She worked for her parents in their business, F&H Electronics, Des Plaines, and later was the caregiver for her mother.
She moved from Des Plaines to Lake Iroquois in 2002. Linda was a member of First Lutheran Church, Paxton. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing. She enjoyed bird watching, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephew.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Paxton, or Immanuel Lutheran Church, Loda.