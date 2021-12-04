CHAMPAIGN — Mother Linda Joyce Melton of Champaign, 71, passed away at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, at 6:45 p.m. Monday (Nov. 29, 2021).
A celebration of life will be held at Leek and Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave, Urbana, IL 61801, at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, with Pastor Johnnie Harris of Zion Hill Ministries giving the eulogy and Elder Michael as officiant.
Mother Melton was born on Feb. 6, 1950, in Henderson County, Tenn., to Elsworth and Mae Cupal (Edwards) Pearson. She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Roger D. Melton.
Also surviving are two sons, Bruce (Nicole) Melton and Swan (LaNisha) Melton; her stepdaughter, Rogina (Christopher) Harston; special daughter, Jekeitha Melton; honorary daughter and friend, Claudia Melton; 12 grandchildren, Joshua Davis, Venessa (Keyon) McFarland, Verlon Melton, Deontre Melton, Jakyra Melton, Destiny Melton, Deja Shields, Ramaya Melton, David Melton, Chyna Shaw, Kenzie Melton and Brooklyn Melton; eight great-grandchildren, Marshawn Gregory, Ranasha Gregory, Jayla Davis, London Melton, Layonna Freeman, Kayleann Freeman, Amillion Lindsey and Vayden Melton; and six sisters, Mary (Al) Davis, Cathy Pearson, Creaser Pearson, Cynthia Davison, Diane Covington and Lisa Miller.
Mother Melton enjoyed cooking, going to church and collecting cute little knickknacks at garage sales. Her life revolved around her family and close friends. With her amazing spirit and loyalty to God, she will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; one sister, Barbara Butler; three brothers, Larry Pearson, Walter Pearson and Devon Pearson; and one son, Burt Melton.