THOMASBORO — Linda Johnson, 84, of Thomasboro went home to be with Jim and Roslin on Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021) at home.
She was born March 4, 1936, in Olney, a daughter of Lloyd and Iva Brassie. She married Jim Johnson on Jan. 31, 1976, in Rantoul. He preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 2018.
She is survived by two children, Sherry Herbel of Oklahoma and Charles (Rhonda) Hensley of Rantoul; a stepdaughter, Jamie Stanley of Vienna; a sister, Sandy Pennington of Rantoul; a brother, Robert Brassie of Rantoul; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; a daughter, Roslin; and a grandson, Ronnie.
Linda was auxiliary post commander of the Rantoul Amvets Post 92. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to camp and go fishing.
There will be a gathering of friends and family on Saturday morning from 10 to 11 with a memorial service at 11 at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.