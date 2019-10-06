BRADENTON, Fla. — Linda K. (Townsley) Wakefield, 81, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Helen (Janes) Townsley of Hoopeston; daughter, Susan Lynne (Wakefield) Kusak; granddaughter, Megan Kusak; and brothers, Jerry (Joann) Townsley and Steven (Phyllis) Townsley.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gayle Wakefield; children, Jeffry (Kathy) Wakefield and Steven Wakefield; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jane) Wakefield, Michelle (Nacomis) Wakefield (Casey), Daniel, Bradley (Melanie) Kusak, Eli, Jacob and Seth Wakefield; eight great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Born in Danville in 1938, Linda graduated from Champaign High School in June 1956. Two months later, she married the love of her life, Gayle. On Aug. 24, 2019, they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Linda worked as a telephone operator in Champaign from her senior year in high school until December 1957, when their first son, Jeffery, was born.
Linda did not attend college but learned numerous skills for success in the workplace. She attended culinary classes, became an excellent cook and supplemented class knowledge with recipes from family and friends as well as her own creations. After Gayle completed a retail management position with J.C. Penney and Sears, he taught Linda the skills of retail management, which she used to become a manager of two Hickory Farms stores. She went on to win major management awards. Later, Linda became the office manager of one of Gayle's companies.
In 1972, the family moved to Florida. During the next four years, she took courses in interior decorating, studied modeling and worked as a model in Florida. Beginning in 1972, she and Gayle lived in Illinois in the summer and Florida in the winter. From 1974 to 2000, Linda remained active planning and supervising interior decorating of homes, and Gayle bought and sold, and occasionally decorated, clients' homes. Linda enjoyed tennis, playing cards with friends, travelling, cruises, hiking, gardening, cooking, dancing with her husband and decorating homes.
In late 1999, Linda began suffering from dementia and chronic pain caused by two serious accidents. Gayle was her primary caregiver for 17 years, along with daily caregivers during the last seven years, allowing Linda to live out her life at home. Linda will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, love of family and friends, inspiration to others pursuing a meaningful life, and being a most loving wife and mother. She will be missed by all.