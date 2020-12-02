SAUNEMIN — Linda L. Karr, 70, of Saunemin died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 8:19 a.m. at her residence.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, from noon until 1:30 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. Memorials in Linda’s name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Long Point Cemetery, rural Wapella.
Linda was born on Nov. 10, 1950, in Pontiac, a daughter of Martin Theodore and Madonna (Levitt) Thompson II. She married Ronald H. Karr on Dec. 24, 1969, in Saybrook. He survives in Saunemin. Also surviving is one son, Jean Karr of Saunemin; one daughter, Heather M. Karr of Madison, Wis.; two grandchildren, Nia Burcar and Greggory Burcar; two sisters, Pat Reiners of Waukesha, Wis., and Bonnie Brewer of Kankakee; one brother, Martin Theodore Thompson III of Merced, Calif. Linda was preceded in death by one daughter, Dawn Renee Burcar.
Linda was educated in Pontiac schools and graduated from Flamingo Beauty School in Bloomington. She was a waitress at the Old Log Cabin in Pontiac.
