SAVOY — Linda Sue Kautz of Savoy passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the age of 80.
She was born Oct. 16, 1938, in Elkhorn, Wis., to Robert and Leah Davis Kautz and was raised in Spring Grove and Genoa City, Wis., with her sister, Marjorie, and brothers, Harold and Alan. She is survived by Alan.
Linda earned her bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois and master’s degree from the University of Illinois. She lived in Heyworth for 20 years before moving to work in Rockford and Richmond, Ind. She retired in 2013 and settled in Savoy.
She had four children, Robert Warth Jr., Susan (Alessandro) Gerini, Anne Warth and Caroline (Christopher) Stoner, and six grandchildren. All survive.
She treasured reading, world history, cooking, traveling, rock music, owls, horse riding and watching British television. It was rare to find a topic about which she didn’t have some knowledge.
She particularly enjoyed watching "Jeopardy!" in her retirement and made sure she wouldn’t miss it by setting her cellphone alarm at 4:20 every day. This made people laugh if they thought it was to remind her to do something else at that time.
Linda’s courage and determination were apparent in all the obstacles she overcame. She will continue to inspire those who watched her fight to achieve whatever goal she had.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Heyworth library.