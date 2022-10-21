DEWEY — Linda Kay (Blanchard) Kibler-Jensen, 83, of Dewey, formerly of Casey, passed away at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born July 9, 1939, in Casey, the daughter of Earnie Bell Blanchard and Martha Viola Shaffer Blanchard. She married Carl Glen Kibler on March 30, 1957, in Moriah, IL; they shared 40 years of marriage before he passed away on Nov. 12, 1997. She later married Eric P. Jensen in September 2004 in Dewey.
Survivors include her husband, Eric Jensen of Dewey; two daughters, Rebecca Lynn Kibler (fiancé Roy Wolfe) of Vero Beach, Fla., and Julie Ann Hardy (Mark) of Rantoul; five grandchildren, Joshua Bishop (Amiezel) of Homer, Austyn Bishop of Loda, and Audra Bishop, Jenna Musgrave (Isaac) and Lacy Templeton, all of Rantoul; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Terry Blanchard (Shirley) of Westfield, Rick Blanchard (Susie) of Tuscola and Rodney Blanchard (Melanie) of Ellijay, Ga.; and many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and -nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Tony Mark Blanchard; and a sister, Karen Blanchard Shockey.
Linda was a 1958 graduate of Casey High School. She worked in hospitality and owned and operated a bed and breakfast.
Linda was a member of Vineyard Church in Urbana. She enjoyed yardwork, shopping and traveling (especially to Florida and Branson, Mo). Linda especially loved the time she spent with her grandchildren; some of her fondest memories were their trips to the Wisconsin Dells.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Markwell Funeral Home, 200 N. Central Ave., Casey, with Pastor Terry Blanchard officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Street Cemetery, Casey. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To offer condolences, light a candle or post photos, visit markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey-Westfield is handling arrangements.