COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Linda Kay Shearin died Oct. 10, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo. She was born June 25, 1949, to Joyce Vivian (Laun) and Kenneth Edward Fisher of Bement.
She graduated from Bement High School in 1967. She attended Illinois Wesleyan University, Millikin University where she was active in the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, University of Illinois summer programs, and received her bachelor’s degree in music theory and composition from Butler University. She belonged to several music and teaching professional organizations.
Linda lived many years near Kokomo, Ind., with her former husband, Robert Shearin, prior to moving to Colorado. She enjoyed performing and teaching music, sewing, cooking, gardening and skiing. She played many instruments including saxophone, oboe, piano, pipe organ and others.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Marti (Jeff) Drum of Knoxville, Tenn.; sisters, Marilyn (Terry) Young, Donna Harshbarger-Guererro, Nancy (David) McDougall; stepsiblings, William (Julie) Gallagher and Angela (David) Ard; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Fisher; stepbrother, Gary Gallagher; and stepmother, Jacqueline Fisher.
Linda requested her remains be donated to scientific research. A gathering of family in Linda’s memory is being planned in the spring. Memorials may be to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation on the campaign page named In Memory of Linda Shearin.