GEORGETOWN — Linda L. Keehner, 72, passed away at 12:24 p.m. Friday (June 19, 2020) at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Linda was born on May 14, 1948, to her parents, Virgil and Viola (Smith) Glasgow.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Kelly and Paula (Scott) Padgett; two grandchildren, Austin and Anthony; two brothers, Ron and David Glasgow; and one sister, Diana Glasgow.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Denny; and an infant brother, Larry.
Linda was an active member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Georgetown.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.