DANVILLE — Linda Justine Kelsey of Danville passed away Tuesday (Sept. 7, 2021) at home.
Linda was born in January 1948 in Milwaukee. She grew up in nearby Brookfield. She attended the University of Wisconsin, where she trained in nursing and became an RN. She later attended Indiana University, where she earned a master's degree in public health.
She worked in nursing and retired from Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville as a head nurse in 2010 after over 30 years of service.
In retirement, she and her husband enjoyed curating their family property in northern Wisconsin. Despite being surrounded by ardent fans of the better team (Bears), her support for the Green Bay Packers never wavered.
Linda was an excellent quilter and chef. She enjoyed gardening and fishing, especially with her grandchildren. She was strong, reliable, loving and lived her life for her family.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Justine Kintop (Schuster) and Jerome Kintop, and her brother, Bruce Kintop.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert; a sister, Lori Boetcher; three sons, Rob, Michael and Ryan; and six incredible grandchildren, Payton, Madison, Avery, Evelyn, Bella Jo and Shelby.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Danville. A private family burial will be held, per her wishes. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Danville, assisted her family with arrangements.
