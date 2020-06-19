WESTVILLE — Linda L. Baker, 68, of Westville passed away at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Linda was born Sept. 13, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wis., to LeLand “Wayne” and Elzada “Ellie” Pearl Hupfer Brown.
Surviving are one daughter, Staci Tutwiler of Alvin; three grandchildren, Jasmine Tutwiler, Mark Tutwiler III and Deven Tutwiler; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gerald Brown.
Linda was a retired loan officer for the U.S. Department of Agriculture based out of Washington, D.C. She enjoyed traveling, reading and going to the gambling boat in Peoria to play poker. She was an Organic Owl designer. She was a cancer survivor who loved her family dearly.
Private funeral services will be held at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Pastor Rod Godley officiating. Public visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Robison Chapel. Face masks are required for entry, and only 10 people will be admitted at a time. Burial will be in Atherton Cemetery in Danville.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.