PONTIAC — Linda L. Marcin, 66, of Pontiac passed away Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022) at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.
Graveside services will be on Friday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Pontiac, with Father David Sabel officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on May 9, 1956, in Owensboro, Ky., to John S. and Bettye (Reynolds) LaRue. She married Jerry E. Marcin on Sept. 17, 1993, in Pontiac. He survives in Pontiac.
Also surviving are her children, Brian (Beth) Weldy of Champaign, Wendy McBeath of Pontiac, Edward (Bridget) Marcin of Pontiac, Sandra (Jeff) Stahl of Pontiac, Stephanie (Scott) Robson of Bloomington and Matthew Marcin of Anchor; sister, Debbie (Ralph) McClellan; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John S. LaRue III.
She was educated in Pontiac Grade School and graduated from Pontiac High School in 1974. She was employed with the Livingston County Health Department and Futures Unlimited.
Family suggests memorials be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.