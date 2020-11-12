BROADLANDS — Linda Magill, 74, of Broadlands passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020).
She was born on May 25, 1946, to Shelton and Millie Allen of Newman, the oldest of three children. She graduated from Newman High School in 1964 and Eastern Illinois University with a teaching degree in 1968.
She married Steve Magill on June 4, 1967. Linda was a loving mother to their daughter, Chanin (Dave) Peyton of Merrimack, N.H. She was an incredibly proud and fun-loving grandmother to her grandsons, Andrew and Scott.
Linda was a dedicated teacher for most of her adult life. She loved all “her kids” from her years of teaching in Martinsville from 1968-1976 and in the ABL/Heritage districts from 1976-2002. Teaching was more than a job, it was her vocation and passion. Her influence was felt by countless students and co-workers.
She was a lifelong learner and always on the go. In her free time and during her retirement, she enjoyed sewing, reading, her card clubs, digging in her herb garden, home canning and traveling — particularly to see her family members. She was a member of Presbyterian International Church and was the pianist at Shaw Memorial Presbyterian in Newman and a substitute pianist at Newman United Methodist Church for many years.
Linda is survived by her husband, daughter and brother, Jerry (Linda) Allen of Auxvasse, Mo., as well as many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and a vast community of close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John.
A visitation will be held at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, on Thursday, Nov.12, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place at United Methodist Church, Newman, on Friday, Nov. 13, at 10:30 a.m. For everyone’s safety, the family asks that attendees observe COVID-19 safety protocols.
Donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org), Newman United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 201 in Newman or to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Her kind and generous nature and her sparkling smile will be sorely missed.