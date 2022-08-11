THOMASBORO — Linda M. Martin, 79, of Thomasboro passed away at her son’s home in Urbana on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
She was born Nov. 13, 1942, in Chicago. She was adopted by Lawrence J. and Marion (Smith) Seim of Paxton. She grew up on the farm outside of Paxton. She attended Paxton schools, where she graduated in 1960. She was a member of Pontoppidan Lutheran Church of Elliott.
Linda married Stephen R. Martin on Jan. 10, 1960, at her home. They had five children, Rodney Martin of Thomasboro, Robin (Kevin Cole) Martin of Paxton, Bob (Becky) Martin of Urbana, Butch (Shannon) Martin of Lady Lake, Fla., and Lynn (Joe) Perry of Thomasboro.
Linda worked as a CAN, unit secretary and chiropractic assistant. She and Steve enjoyed camping. Later in life, Linda found her birth mother, Elizabeth (Starr) Nelson.
Linda is survived by her five children, 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, four brothers and two sisters.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her birth mother, one sister and two brothers.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Pells Park, Paxton. Cremation rites have been accorded at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
