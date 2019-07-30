CHAMPAIGN — Linda M. McGuire, 77, of Champaign died at Country Health nursing home in Gifford on Saturday (July 27, 2019).
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Owens Funeral Home (101 N. Elm St.) in Champaign. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in the mausoleum at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Linda was born on Nov. 25, 1941, in Gary, Ind., a daughter of Hubert and Lucille Britt. She married Larry McGuire on Oct. 14, 1967. He survives and resides in Champaign.
Other survivors include several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by both parents and one brother, Dale.
Linda loved butterflies, sewing, puzzles, quilts, computer games, daytime TV soap operas and the Chicago Cubs.
She was always very active in the deaf community and enjoyed volunteering at PACE Inc. Linda faithfully attended both deaf Bible classes and deaf events.
Linda was a member of Illini Chapter of Illinois Association for the Deaf, Heart & Hand Night Quilters, Helping Hands Deaf Quilters, Illini Deaf Senior Citizens and Windsor Road Christian Church. Linda's friends will miss her sweet and helpful personality.
Memorials may be sent to the Illini Chapter of Illinois Association for the Deaf or Windsor Road Christian Church.
