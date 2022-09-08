THOMASBORO — Linda Marie (Schluter) Meek, 79, of Thomasboro went to be with the Lord on Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 6, 2022) at Illini Heritage Rehab & Health, Champaign.
She was born March 25, 1943, in Champaign, a daughter of John and Emma (Aden) Schluter. She married Frederic B. Meek on Aug. 23, 1970, in Rantoul. He preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2020.
She is survived by a son, Michael Meek of Champaign; daughter, Marcy Todd of Champaign; and granddaughter, Olivia. Also surviving are three sisters, Marlys Morris of Rantoul, Joan Shurbet of Thomasboro and Diane (John) Dailey of Thomasboro; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Rhodes.
Linda graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1961. She began work at Chanute Air Force Base, where she met the man who would become her husband. She stayed at home to care for her family then returned to Chanute as an administrative assistant in the wing commander's office until the base closed in September 1993. She then worked as an admin in recruiting for Carle Foundation Hospital through Stratum Med for another 15 years.
After her retirement, she volunteered at the Chanute Octave Air Museum. She was a lifelong member of the American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, where she was in the Senior Choir, played piano for the Junior Choir and was a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed crocheting, was on a bowling league and was an avid fan of Illini sports and the Chicago Cubs. But her first love was always her family.
Funeral services will be at 11 Saturday morning at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church St., Rantoul. The Rev. James Lehmann will officiate. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the American Lutheran Church.