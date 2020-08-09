CHAMPAIGN — After a nine-month battle with cancer, Linda Ann (Miner) Buckus, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29 2020, at home in Champaign.
Linda leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Raymond, and two children, Joseph Buckus and Stefanie (Buckus) Cubsen.
Linda was born in Galesburg on Nov. 9, 1955, and was the fourth of eight brothers and sisters. She graduated from Evangel College in 1978 with an AA in early childhood education.
After living in Massachusetts for many years, Linda and family moved to Champaign in fall 2000, where Linda and Raymond have lived since.
Linda had a passion for teaching and caring for children, as well as adults with mental and physical disabilities. When she found out about Special Touch Ministry, Inc., which is geared toward adults with mental and physical disabilities, she quickly volunteered, and for many years she spent time befriending and teaching those with special needs about the love of Christ on a level they could best comprehend. Until her illness made it impossible, Linda would spend a week each year as a caregiver at a Special Touch getaway retreat.
Linda is survived by her husband and children as well as her brothers, Gene, Bill, Gale and Tim; sisters, Christine, Ronna and Janice; as well as a granddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Linda will be cremated, and, when it is allowed by the state to have large gatherings again, we will have a memorial service for her.
In lieu of flowers, we request that people donate to the vulva cancer research at Northwestern University, which is the type of cancer Linda was first diagnosed with. The website is foundation.nm.org/donate-by-condition/donate-to-vulvar-cancer-research/.