MONTICELLO — Linda Moore, 77, of Monticello passed away at 2:15 p.m. Friday (April 9, 2021) at Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Mattoon.
Linda was born on Aug 26, 1943, in Danville, the daughter of Glenn and Emma Matthews. She married David Moore on Aug. 5, 1966, in Danville.
She is survived by her daughters, Jill Kurtz (Jeff) of Champaign, Jodi Lawson (Jay) of Elgin and Jami McCall (Brian) of Monticello; grandchildren, Olivia and Sophie Reynen, Mia and Miles Epley and Austin, Corbin, Carson, Tatum and Aaliyah McCall; brother, Randy Matthews (Beckie) of Farmer City; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Tom and Troy; husband, Dave; parents; a sister, Susan Rhodes; and a brother, Bill Matthews.
Linda worked as the office manager for the Champaign County Coroner’s office for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and often had the answers before most of the contestants.
Private services will be held. Mackey-Wright, Monticello, will be handling the arrangements, and burial will be in Rossville.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.