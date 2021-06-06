PALATINE — Linda Lee (Van Gilder) Nogle, 80, of Palatine passed away peacefully on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with her family by her side.
Linda was born Feb. 4, 1941, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Ind., to Edith Alene (Hockman) Van Gilder and Donald Lee Van Gilder of rural Flat Rock. Donald and Alene were farmers and renowned Polled Hereford cattle breeders.
Linda was the beloved wife of David Ron Nogle. She was also the cherished mother of Marc Alan Nogle of Palatine, Michael Scott Nogle and wife Jeannie of West Chicago and Diana Lynn Nogle and husband Kevin Dodds of Austin, Texas. She was the adored grandmother of Caitlin Marie Nogle, Caroline Grace Nogle and Blake Harrison Nogle.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Cinda Kay Peters of Illiopolis.
Linda attended Lawrenceville Township High School in Lawrenceville, graduating in the Class of 1959. She continued with her studies and graduated from Julia F. Burnham School of Nursing in Champaign with a nursing degree in August 1962. In the summer of 1961, she met her husband, “Ron,” at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign while caring for Ron’s father, who was recovering from minor surgery. Linda and Ron were married on Sept. 15, 1962, at the Methodist church in Lawrenceville. Linda and Ron were happily married for 59 years.
Ron and Linda began married life in Des Plaines, a suburb of Chicago. Linda’s first job was as a nurse at Fahey Medical Center in Des Plaines. David Ron Nogle started his career at the Quaker Oats Company as a sales representative. Throughout his career, he held various assignments in operations, marketing and sales, and ultimately the position of Senior Vice President until his retirement in 1995.
Linda put her nursing career on hold to raise the children, participate in school functions and serve on the PTA board. She later resumed her career in the late 1980s as a surgical nurse for the outpatient Surgicare Center, and later as a nurse for Dr. James Smith, a longtime friend, in his OBGYN practice.
Linda was a beacon of light that shone well beyond her immediate family. She was a healer and above all things loved the Lord and Jesus Christ. She touched so many people, and her unconditional love was felt by all. She brightened every room she walked into, and her laughter brought smiles to many faces. Linda was a most loving and caring woman who found the good in all people. Her positive outlook helped us and many others deal with life’s innumerable and complex issues.
As a “Nana,” she loved and adored her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow, attending every milestone event, nurturing them and, most importantly, teaching them what it meant to be kind, loving, patient and compassionate. She was a farm girl at heart and loved all of God’s creatures and nature. She passed that on to her children and grandchildren, which is one of her greatest gifts to us.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Arbor Room located on the grounds of the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. At 2 p.m., the Rev. Richard McGuire of Urbana and a longtime family friend will conduct a prayer service for Linda, then the family will speak. All are welcome to attend this casual affair. Ample parking is available and instructions to the venue and parking are available at the gate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Farm Aid, Infant Welfare Society of Chicago and/or the American Lung Association.
This obituary was collectively written by Linda’s family members.