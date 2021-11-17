Linda Roach Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Linda Roach, 61, of Urbana died at 11:56 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 14, 2021) in Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Sunset Funeral Home Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos