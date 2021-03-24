RANTOUL — Linda Robertson, 76, of Rantoul, formerly of Arvada, Colo., passed away peacefully on Monday evening (March 23, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. She was a three-time cancer survivor!
She was born Feb. 8, 1945, in Shelbyville, a daughter of Daniel and Maurine Stumpf. She married Bruce Robertson in 1968.
She is survived by two sons, Brian Robertson of Urbana and Brett Robertson of Taos, N.M., and a sister, Phyllis (Wayne) McReynolds of Bethany.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dan; and sister, Sally.
Linda worked for Callahan, Lord and King Orthodontists as an office manager and later for FATG, a title company in Champaign. She was a member of Number 10 Church of Christ, Potomac, where she was involved in many holiday events. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. In her high school days, she was a drummer and could be caught drumming on various things. She was a loving, kind soul, always putting others first. She had a number of surrogate grandchildren who gravitated to her. She also loved to travel, especially through the mountains with her sons.
There will be a visitation Saturday morning from 10 to 11:30 at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The Rev. Gary Davis will officiate. A graveside service will be held at Findlay Cemetery, Findley, at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy.