URBANA — Linda Seagle, 67, of Urbana died Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019).
She is survived by her beloved daughters who were at her side when she passed, Megan Wence of St. Joseph and Heather (Jedediah) Wooten of Alpine, Texas; adored grandchildren, Colby Wooten and Caitlyn Wooten; dear brothers, Michael (Carla) Seagle, Frederick (Carla) Seagle, Peter (Miriam) Seagle and Lance (Mary) Seagle; and many loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.
She was the devoted daughter of the late William Seagle and the late Barbara Seagle. She was also the sister of the late Lisa (Thom) Scott.
Ms. Seagle was a graduate of Urbana High School and received both her Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Education from Eastern Illinois University. She was a licensed addiction counselor and clinical professional counselor with the state of Illinois. She joined the staff of Carle Foundation Hospital in 1990 and continued to work there until very recently.
A celebration of life memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Visitation will be prior to the memorial service from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paxton Veterinary Clinic, Daisy Mae Kennel at 1953 E. 200 N. Road, Paxton, IL 60957, or to the Thomasboro & Savoy Fire Department Fund for Respiratory Aid for Animals, or to a charity of one’s choice.
