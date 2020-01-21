CHAMPAIGN — Linda Elizabeth Segebart of Champaign, formerly from Shelbyville, died unexpectedly in her sleep the morning of Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 76 years of age.
The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, with a brief memorial celebration immediately following. The visitation and memorial will be held at the Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to C-U One-to-One Mentoring at P.O. Box 981, Champaign, IL 61824, or https://www.mightycause.com/organization/C-U-One-To-One-Mentoring-Scholarship-Foundation.
Linda was born in Charlotte, N.C., to Floyd and Kathryne. They settled their family of five children on a farm in west central Iowa. Linda graduated in 1961 from Ar-We-Va Community High School, where she served as a talented forward on the basketball team. She received her bachelor of arts in general science from the University of Iowa in 1965 before marrying her hometown classmate and prom date, Robert Segebart. She was fiercely loving and dedicated to her family.
Linda worked part time as a medical technician both in Shelbyville and at Christie Clinic in Champaign. She served as a choir member and youth bell choir director for the United Methodist Church in Shelbyville. Linda was a Master Gardener whose home was part of the Champaign-Urbana Garden Walk in 2005, and she was recently recognized as a Life Master bridge player. She also was grateful to have recently reconnected with her longtime mentee from the C-U One-to-One Mentoring Program.
Linda was known to friends and family as determined, competitive and hardworking with a love of classical music, nature, puzzles, sewing and playing bridge.
Linda is survived by three siblings; her husband of 53 years, Robert Segebart; their two children, Laura and Bryan; and four grandchildren.
Online condolences can be shared with her family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.