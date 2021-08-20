CHARLESTON — Linda L. Sigler, 71, of Charleston died at 10:11 p.m. Monday (Aug. 16, 2021) at home.
Linda was born Dec. 4, 1949, at Jarmen Hospital, Tuscola, to Clyde Smith and Evelyn (Mitchaner) Smith. She married John Sigler on April 6, 1966, in Broadlands.
Linda is survived by her husband, John Sigler; four children, Stephanie (Dennis) Larson, Stacy Hallett, Jacob (Amy) Sigler and Mercedes Sigler: grandchildren, Autmn Larson, Alisha Evans and John Daniels; and great-grandchildren, Jack Sigler, Landon Sigler, Aria Sigler, Lacie Sigler, Lyndlee Evans and Hunter Daniels.
Linda loved helping others and retired from the Coles County Health Department, where she was a secretary for 20 years.
Linda loved to travel, and two places she greatly enjoyed were Hawaii and Greece. She loved sitting, reading and listening to the ocean. Everywhere they went, she made John take pictures of chickens.
Linda loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and friends. Linda loved to laugh and could find humor in most any situation.
There will be a memorial service for Linda on Sept. 3 at Home Church, 2350 Madison Ave., Charleston, at 11 a.m. with lunch for family and friends at noon.
In lieu of flowers, Linda wanted to have donations to Carle Foundation Hospice at carle.org./giving/make-a-gift. Choose Carle Hospice on drop-down menu.